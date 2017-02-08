250 open jobs available at Chino fair

The Chino Valley Job Fair has 34 employers with more than 250 open jobs represented for interested people. Sponsored by the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, Goodwill and Yavapai College, the job fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Del Rio Elementary School, 1036 North Road 1 West.

More businesses are signing on daily, said Chamber President Arlene Alen. “If someone is looking for a job or a change, this is the place to be.”

For more information, call the Chamber of Commerce at 928-636-2493.