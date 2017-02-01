Resident wants an airstrip in Paulden

A Paulden resident is asking Yavapai County to permit construction of a dirt runway and aircraft hangar on a 75-acre site near Paulden. The county Planning and Zoning Commission heard the request on Jan. 5 and recommended approval by a 8-2 vote with certain stipulations, and the Board of Supervisors will consider the request at its Feb. 1 meeting.

Applicant Dan DeLeonardis applied for the use permit to build the runway for his and his wife’s private use. The project site encompasses two parcels in an RCU-2A zoning district (residential, rural, two acre minimum).

The property is located on the east side of Highway 89 about 3,500 feet east of the intersection of Forest Service Road 9711F and Prescott Ranch Road. Use of the runway will follow all regulations of the Federal Aviation Administration and Arizona Department of Transportation Aeronautics.

The county received at least three letters of support and one in opposition. Stephen and Penny Govedich live adjacent to DeLeonardis.

“After meeting and talking with you both about your plans, we realized that your small airstrip poses no threat to the peace and security of our little neighborhood,” their letter stated.

Javad and Pari Bazooband, writing on behalf of Voyager Investment Group in St. Paul, Minnesota, opposed the request, stating, “After reviewing their request, we have decided to reject their wishes due to the noise, pollution, and carbon dioxide and furthermore decrease on our property value.”

The applicants also request permits to build a hangar and their retirement home.

Also on the agenda:

ADOT will present its study of road improvements to Highway 89 between Road 3 North in Chino Valley to Paulden.

Consider approval to transfer 1968 Cessna 182K airplane to Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.

Consider retention of an independent appraiser for tax appeals by Phoenix Cement Company and Drake Cement.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the County Administration Services Building, 1015 Fair St. in Prescott.

