Pet of the Week: EmmyLou

EmmyLou is the Chino Valley Animal Shelter pet of the week for Feb. 1, 2017. She is available for adoption.

  • Originally Published: February 1, 2017 3:12 a.m.

    • EmmyLou is an American Bulldog mixed female, about 4 or 5 years old and looking for a family to adopt her.

    She is housetrained, but has been living on her own for a month before coming to the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.

    She is a bit nervous around new people, but once she warms up to them, the shelter staff say she’s a real sweetheart.

    If interested in adopting EmmyLou or another animal, visit them at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive. Call 928-636-4223, Ext. 7. You can also check out animals online at www.chinoanimalshelter.org.

