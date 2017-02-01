Pet of the Week: EmmyLou

EmmyLou is an American Bulldog mixed female, about 4 or 5 years old and looking for a family to adopt her.

She is housetrained, but has been living on her own for a month before coming to the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.

She is a bit nervous around new people, but once she warms up to them, the shelter staff say she’s a real sweetheart.

If interested in adopting EmmyLou or another animal, visit them at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive. Call 928-636-4223, Ext. 7. You can also check out animals online at www.chinoanimalshelter.org.