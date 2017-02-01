People & Places: Cooking up something special at Chino High

Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a great class that is offered at Chino Valley High School. It is a co-curricular organization that helps youth in schools with family and careers. Student Sofia O’Campo, a senior at Chino Valley High, is the president of FCCLA and has been involved in the class for the past three years.

“I enjoy culinary so I took the class, of which there are about 100 students involved,” O’Campo said.

“We use a lot of math in this class and learn many useful things like measurements, how to use kitchen equipment correctly besides being taught how to prepare many different foods such as appetizers, desserts, and three-course meals, and we use mostly farm-fresh ingredients in the things we prepare. One of my favorite things in FCCLA class is making different breads from scratch. This class has really helped me learn how to be a team player besides knowing how to make healthier meals,” she said.

Chino Valley’s FCCLA class will be going to state competition in April, with the event being held in Scottsdale.

“At the competition I have two choices. I will be doing cupcake decorating, and/or environmental ambassador. I have to come up with a plan to make my life more eco-friendly, so I’m either going to demonstrate to the judges, how to do more recycling or to use different modes of transportation to help clean up the environment,” O’Campo said.

“If I win my competition, I will get to go on to the nationals in Tennessee later this year,” she said.

After graduating from high school, O’Campo plans on attending college to pursue a career in the culinary field.

“I want to help people find joy in life through culinary,” she said.

“I think FCCLA is one of the best classes you can take to prepare yourself to go out in the world.”