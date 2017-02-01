One man’s rant: Goodbye, Bob, you'll be missed

I first met brother-in-law Bob in 1963 when I was 17 years old. That year was one of my early sponge years; I was learning that I could soak up a great deal of information when in contact with selected humans. Bob was one of those humans.

He taught me that a Gillette blade gave a much closer shave than did an electric razor. That was an outstanding bit of data for someone who was just starting to sprout his own facial landscaping. He also may have been the one to teach me a competitive love for the game of table tennis.

I remember energetic sessions at the basement ping pong table when the thunderous “thwack!” of paddle against ball and yelps of unrestrained joy accentuated an afternoon.

In those days, Bob reminded me of Robert Goulet with his good looks and height. Bob couldn’t sing worth a damn, but he looked good! He may well have enjoyed Goulet’s musical talent, but he never warmed up to my insistent “look-alike” comparison.

Decades ago Bob and I launched humorous essays at each other from our respective Midwestern bunkers in Pittsburgh and Columbus. His pointed words ridiculed me when an axe head and axe handle departed company as I attempted to chop wood for the fireplace. Equal to the challenge, I serialized his unsuccessful campaign to ban raccoons from the garbage cans out next to his garage.

Back then, we used humor to pick at the absurdities of life. As I add years to my own portfolio, it occurs to me that most of us probably use humor to protect ourselves from life. If we toss a joke at the human experience, maybe it won’t hurt us. The problem is that the medicinal relief of a funny characterization is only temporary. Our time on earth is less temporary; once the joke wears away, the abrasive edges of life are still there. We cope by accepting that the loss of loved ones is the way of things.

But saying goodbye to Bob, my almost brother for more than 53 years, seems an unnatural act. How can one say goodbye to such a large part of one’s own existence?

This isn’t a question unique to me. Many of you folks have lost as many or even more family members. At the age of 70, if my life weren’t so rich, the price of living would seem to be mounting as are the number of grave stones in my mental cemetery.

Bob was 18 years older, so I saw him as a semi-parent in many ways. He served in the army a couple of years after World War II. He then earned his college degree and set about building a life, a career and a family. He actually built two families since my sister was his second wife. With a school buddy, he founded a manufacturing sales rep business which still exists today.

Bob had a marvelous recall. He could relate in detail experiences from his earliest childhood. Some years ago, I produced a video biography of his life. The man talked for over an hour with very few notes. I think he was a throwback to the storytellers of a forgotten age.

His stories frequently took the form of Christmastime poetry that he prepared and read to my sister and my two nieces. On those Christmas mornings, nostalgic tears formed long before the last stanzas faded away.

It will take some time before today’s tears fade away with the passing of Bob, my beloved brother-in-law.

