Heritage sixth-graders challenged to use math skills

In Christina Jackson’s sixth-grade Heritage Middle School math class, flash cards to memorize fractions or rote facts are eschewed in favor of assignments that revolve around thinking and solving real-world problems.

On Thursday, students in Jackson’s late-morning class were studying area and measurement — not with chalkboard problems but with the requirement to come up with proposals to clean up an ocean oil spill. The students were given aerial views of a pretend spill, including angles and measurements, and then required to determine how much of an environmentally-sensitive, chemically-treated wood fiber sponge they would have to order to absorb the mess. The exercise required organizing the spill area into shapes — triangles, squares, rectangles and quadrilaterals — and then calculating the size by transforming centimeters into miles with a formula Jackson arranged for them.

Once the teams completed their conclusions, they defended them to their fellow classmates.

More important to Jackson than a correct answer was the thinking process behind the teams’ work. She encourages an exploration of mathematics for practical uses.

“Where in life will you need this information?” she said is the question she wants her students to ask.

In their study of area and measurement, Jackson said students have learned that these are skills that would be needed to build a house, or as one student suggested to build a swimming pool. In one of Jackson’s prior classes, she said a student said area would be important for a pilot in determining that a runway space was adequate to land. If a student opted to become an architect as a career, Jackson said area would be something they would have to be able to discern, she said.

With music playing softly in the background, the student teams went to work, some opting to orient the spill in the ocean first, while others measured out the shapes in the spill zone. Jackson traveled between the groups offering advice and encouragement as the students determined the tasks at hand. Even with their assigned tasks, all of the students were responsible for coming up with what tools they needed to calculate their findings and then help craft the wording for the final solutions. The assignment tapped into their multiplication, geometry and measuring skills.

In a tour of the room, every student was engaged in figuring out the parameters; Haley Shea said she appreciates that what they are working on actually translates to something that could be useful in the real world.

For Jackson, this exercise is one of many she hopes entices students to become math explorers, to see the practical aspects and enjoy mastering concepts that they can use in their lives. She, too, is eager to see the students starting to improve in their math mastery, posting class progress on the bulletin board.

“We’re building community and growth,” Jackson said.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2041.