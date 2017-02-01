Cooking with Diane: Spinach-Bacon Pasta Salad

Spinach-Bacon Pasta Salad is the Cooking with Diane recipe for Feb. 1, 2017.

Photo by Diane DeHamer.

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: February 1, 2017 3:08 a.m.

    • This is a delicious dish as an accompaniment for any meal, and is great for any season of the year.

    Spinach-Bacon Pasta Salad

    1 box Penne Pasta

    2 tablespoons olive oil

    6 slices bacon

    3-4 cloves garlic (minced)

    1 bunch fresh spinach

    1 can Rotel diced tomatoes with green chilies

    Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in skillet, cook bacon until crisp, then add garlic and can of tomatoes.

    Place washed spinach in a colander, Cook pasta according to directions.

    When draining pasta pour it over the spinach to wilt it. Transfer to a serving dish, mix in bacon remaining oil and tomatoes. Serve.

