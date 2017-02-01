Cooking with Diane: Spinach-Bacon Pasta Salad

Photo by Diane DeHamer.
This is a delicious dish as an accompaniment for any meal, and is great for any season of the year.
Spinach-Bacon Pasta Salad
1 box Penne Pasta
2 tablespoons olive oil
6 slices bacon
3-4 cloves garlic (minced)
1 bunch fresh spinach
1 can Rotel diced tomatoes with green chilies
Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in skillet, cook bacon until crisp, then add garlic and can of tomatoes.
Place washed spinach in a colander, Cook pasta according to directions.
When draining pasta pour it over the spinach to wilt it. Transfer to a serving dish, mix in bacon remaining oil and tomatoes. Serve.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK