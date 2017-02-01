Column: Kudos to those who stand up for others

I met a young man, let’s call him Sam, who is a student at Arizona State University. We had a lot in common, including both being Sun Devils, Doctor Who fans and love of movies and video games.

Something we don’t have in common is that he is Muslim.

Since he arrived in this country more than a year ago, he has had a blast traveling our nation, learning what he could of America. Every time I see him make a post on Facebook, he’s visiting some new part of the United States. His command of English is superb (even correcting me, a natural-born American and newspaper editor) when I made a typo once in a text.

Sam is one of the smartest young men I have met in a long time. He’s studying in a field that is in huge need and he would be an asset to America if he decided to stay once he graduates instead of returning to Pakistan. I fear for Sam today, as I do that 5-year-old Maryland boy from Iran who was kept from his mother. Clearly, that child was a security risk.

But even in this dark moment in our history, I see positives. I see thousands of Americans going to airports to speak out for Muslims and against presidential overreach. I see real Christians who usually rally for conservative causes speaking out and saying very clearly that turning away people in need is not a Christian value. I see courts willing to step in and invalidate unconstitutional orders.

Many of the immigrant Muslims who fled the countries that have been placed on a travel ban by our president did so because they were trying to get away from such measures. They came to a land of freedom where all they wanted to do was take care of their families and chase the great promise of America.

Sam’s country isn’t on the ban list, yet. But we can guess where fear and ignorance leads.

Keeping a 5-year-old boy from his mother won’t make America safe, and in fact, probably puts it at greater risk. Targeting Muslims like this is much more likely to motivate American citizens who are not on the travel ban to act out, like they did in San Bernardino and Orlando.

I worry for Sam, and all the other Muslims in this country, this land of the free and the home of the brave, where we cower in fear and allow our freedoms to be taken away because a 5-year-old Muslim boy wants his mommy.

Ken Sain is news editor of Prescott Newspapers, Inc. Email him at ksain@prescottaz.com.