Chino Valley Police report, Feb. 1, 2017

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).

Family fight, Clover Lane

Information, Voss Drive

Threats, Willow Lane

Civil misc., Del Rio Drive

Loud music, Juniper Drive

Agency assist, N. Highway 89

Agency assist, N. Highway 89

Animal neglect, Cottonwood Lane

Agency assist, N. Highway 89

Suspicious, S. Highway 89

Animal problem, Golden Drive

Burglary, Solar View Drive

Animal pickup, Firesky Lane

Animal problem, Yavapai Street

Agency assist, Butterfield Road

Family fight, Road 2 North

Juvenile problem, Road 2 North

Harassment, Damion Loop

Information, Road 1 East

Agency assist, Adams Road

Drugs, N. Highway 89

Suspicious, Road 4 North

Information, Voss Drive

Animal problem, Road 2 North

Criminal damage, Eldred Road

Drugs, Perkinsville Road

Medical, Road 1 West

Civil process, Voss Drive

Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

DUI, N. Highway 89

VIN inspection, N. Highway 89

Wanted person, Voss Drive

Agency assist, Adams Road

Traffic offense, N. Highway 89

Agency assist, Road 4½ North

Family fight, Javelina Path

Citizen assist, N. Highway 89

Agency assist, Paulden

Animal pickup, Voss Drive

Threatening, Clover Lane

Medical, Road 1 West

Fraud, Prescott Drive

Citizen assist, MP 327

Agency assist, Butterfield Road

Threats, Palomino Road

Family fight, Center Street

Medical, Mohave Street

Medical, N. Highway 89

Agency assist, N. Highway 89

Family fight, Palomino Road

Suspicious, Solar View Drive

Burglary, S. Highway 89

Fraud, Bucky O’Neill Drive

Animal problem, Procupine Pass

Animal neglect, Fox Road

Fraud, cancelled

Trespass, Sierra Vista Drive

Civil process, Palo Verde Drive

Suspicious, Road 2 South

Suspicious, Melody Lane

Traffic offense, Road 1 East

Suspicious, Harding Road

Wanted person, N. Highway 89

Loud party, Roadrunner Lane

Suspicious, Solar View Drive

Animal problem, Outer Loop Road

Threats, Butterfield Road

Animal pickup, Voss Drive

Property damage, Voss Drive

Traffic offense, Perkinsville Road

Animal pickup, Tiffany Place

Burglary attempt, Prescott Drive

Theft, N. Highway 89

Citizen assist, N. Highway 89

Alarm, N. Highway 89

Wanted person, Fox Road

Family fight, Beverly Lane

Loud music, Adams Road

Agency assist, MP 324

Trespass, Bannon Place

Runaway juvenile, James Drive

Wanted person, Elk Drive

Suspicious, Center Street

Suspicious, Eldred Road

Animal noise, Caliche Drive

Suspicious, Porcupine Pass

Wanted person, Parkside Village Drive

Harassment, Liana Drive

DUI, S. Highway 89

Traffic offense, S. Highway 89

Animal problem, Voss Drive

Family fight, Road 1 South

Agency assist, Navajo Place

Disorderly, S. Highway 89

Traffic offense, Center Street

Child abuse, Prairie Grass Road

Drugs, Copper Drive

Animal neglect, N. Highway 89

Overdue person, Horizon Way

Agency assist, Reed Road

Animal noise, Purple Sage Drive

Animal pickup, Road 2 South

Fraud, Road 1 South

Information, Road 3 South

Disorderly, Road 1 East

Traffic offense, MP 335

Traffic offense, Cactus Wren drive

Welfare check, N. Highway 89

Traffic offense, S. Highway 89

Threats, Reed Road

Medical, Road 4 North

Threats, Palomino Road

Disorderly, Fox Road

Suspicious, Roadrunner Lane

Animal problem, Purple Sage Drive

Animal problem, Palo Verde Drive

Assault, Road 1 West

Animal bite, Voss Drive

Burglary, Road 4½ North

Animal pickup, Cottonwood Lane

Civil misc., Autumn Lane

Animal problem, Prairie Grass Road

Child abuse, Stagecoach Trail

Information, N. Highway 89

Harassment, Center Street

Animal problem, Susan Street

Animal problem, Val Vista Drive

Traffic offense, Center Street

Threats, James Drive

Missing person, Road 1 South

Animal problem, Kristin Street

Criminal damage, Posey Lane

Criminal damage, Chino Valley

Harassment, Autumn Lane

Fraud, Voss Drive

Information, Voss Drive

Theft, Chino Valley

Information, Reed Road

Information, Voss Drive

Animal problem, Goodwin Drive

Welfare check, Palo Verde Drive

Non-injury accident, Road 2 North

Violation of civil order, Lois Lane

Security check, Fletcher Court

Animal problem, Reed Road

Fraud, N. Highway 89

Animal problem, Chino Valley

Wanted person, Judy Avenue

Theft, Enterprise Lane

Trespass, Center Street

Traffic offense, N. Highway 89

Agency assist, Fox Road

Violation of civil order, Road 1 East

Family fight, Prescott Drive

Suspicious, Sierra Vista Drive

Intoxication, N. Highway 89

Animal problem, Voss Drive

Non-injury accident, Outer Loop

Non-injury accident, Road 2 South

Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

Threats, Road 3 North

Animal problem, Road 1 West

Information, Center Street

Threats, Kaibab Lane

Threats, N. Highway 89