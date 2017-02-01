Business owners express anger over Clayton Homes tax reduction

At their Jan. 10 meeting, Chino Valley council members heard from residents who spoke out during the call to public comment segment questioning the council’s decision that allows one business owner — but no other — a reduction in its sales tax rate.

Expressing their unhappiness, Tim Davis, Chino Valley resident for 15 years, asked if the reduction in sales tax rate for Clayton Homes would “trickle down to the local business.”

Gary Warren, owner of Warren’s Hay and More, said he understood the reasoning behind the council’s decision, but his and other Chino Valley businesses compete against Prescott and Prescott Valley businesses that have lower sales taxes.

Council members are prohibited from responding to speakers during the call to the public, but said they would address the comments at the Jan. 24 council meeting. And they did so, after that meeting’s public comment period in which two business owners questioned the town’s decision.

At issue is the council’s approval on Dec. 15 that reduced the town’s portion of its 10.35 percent sales tax from 4 to 2 percent for Clayton Homes, a manufactured homes company owned by Berkshire Hathaway. Clayton Homes said it loses sales because of the high tax rate on a major purchase.

In order to break even, the company would need to sell 10 additional homes to make up for the reduction, which comes to about $55,500 less revenue, said Joe Duffy, town finance director.

Chino Valley’s sales tax is the highest in Yavapai County because it has no property tax and no impact fees. Only one other industry in town, rental properties, has a lower rate.

Dave Mazy, owner of Mazy’s, said he came to the Jan. 24 meeting to express his displeasure with the council’s decision: “I believe it would be much more beneficial to all the businesses in town if we were to reduce the tax rate to everyone, not just one individual business.”

He said he, too, loses business to nearby communities because of Chino Valley’s higher sales tax. Local businesses find it tough to make a living, but they contribute to town residents in many positive ways.

Mazy listed what he and other business owners do for the community: pay the feed bill for 4-H and FFA project animals; subsidize the corn dinner; donate to Lions Club, Kiwanis, Elks Lodge, American Legion, food bank and all the churches; Special Olympics; Search and Rescue; Horses with HEART; hunting federations; sports; and the high school.

They also support town events such as Safe Night Out, Halloween, the Library Summer Reading Program, swimming pool and shooting range. They helped upgrade body armor for the police department, and contribute to families in need. Before the town took over, they also paid for the Fourth of July fireworks, Territorial Days and parade, street dances and beer gardens, “all to benefit the community,” he said.

“I strongly recommend that the council please look at overall reduction in the sales tax rate as opposed to a single business gaining a big deduction,” Mazy said.

Warren, owner of Warren’s Hay-N-More, agreed with Mazy. “It’s easy to forget how the circle works in this town,” he said.

Mayor Darrell Croft, in his response, explained why he voted to approve the reduction in sales tax for Clayton Homes.

“We once had seven manufactured home dealers. We now have one,” adding that Chino Valley has several thousand families living in the “reasonably priced alternative homes.”

Council member Susan Cuka also voted in the affirmative. She said she recognized that the sales tax on large purchases was inhibiting sales, and encouraged business owners to attend the town’s Economic Development Committee meetings.

“We hate it as much as you do,” she said. “We are not the only community that has to make these tough decisions.”

Council member Corey Mendoza, also a business owner, said he had to decide what was best for the town, not for him personally.

“I don’t see it negatively affecting any other business,” he said. “The decision to lower the rate was made from a business standpoint, to increase sales volume, increase sale tax revenue.” He asked for a chance to review the impact in two years.

Council member Mike Best told the audience that the council was considering at the idea of eventually lowering sales tax for everyone. “We had to start someplace,” he said.

Jack Miller was the lone dissenter at the vote. He said he received many phone calls from business owners. “I never got a good justification on it, so that’s why I voted no.”

