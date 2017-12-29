11 local grapplers fight for medal round at PVEC Saturday

Prescott senior heavyweight Gavin Nelson represented the lone local grappler to advance to the winners’ bracket semifinals of his weight class at the sixth annual Mile High Challenge varsity wrestling tournament Friday night at Prescott Valley Event Center.

Nelson received a bye in the first round, but he moved on to pin Casteel’s Demetrius Fatonglatau in 41 seconds in the second round and pin Escondido of California’s Zeke Rodriguez in 2 minutes and 45 seconds in the quarterfinals.

The Challenge concludes today with the winners’ bracket semis and championships, along with the final consolation rounds, which determine third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-place medalists in each weight class.

Nelson faces Willow Canyon’s Matthew McClure this morning with the chance to advance to the title bout. Wrestling begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 7 p.m. Finals are scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m.

“Gavin is a big boy, and he’s been working hard,” Badgers coach Max Payne said. “He’s a senior, so he’s been around the block. Everything is just coming together. We’re looking forward to seeing him in the finals tomorrow [Saturday] hopefully.”

What follows is a listing of the wrestlers from Prescott, Bradshaw Mountain and Chino Valley who stayed alive in the final eight of the consolation bracket. They all would need two more wins today to reach the medal round:

120 pounds: Prescott freshman Lincoln Eby, Bradshaw Mountain sophomore David Medevielle and Chino Valley junior Wade Payne.

126: Prescott’s Colton Tomitz and Chino Valley’s Cody Jasper, both sophomores.

132: Prescott senior Miles Baxter, who bounced back from being pinned by second-seeded Marana Mountain View senior Andrew Cota in the first round.

138: Prescott senior Darian Bowyer, who rallied from a first-round loss to Liberty’s Edgar Delgado to post back-to-back wins in the consolations.

145: Chino Valley’s Kyle Lund, who received a first-round bye before losing to Hamiltion’s Julies Escandon, 4-1, in the second round. Lund pinned Wickenburg’s Chris Barton and defeated Casteel’s Timothy Mayhew, 12-2, in the consolations.

152: Prescott’s Koby Coates, who pinned Chino Valley’s J.C. Mortensen in the first round and pinned Peoria’s Isaiah Sanchez in the second round before losing to Payson’s Chance Elmer in the quarterfinals. Mortensen rallied nicely in the consolations to advance, too, pinning Wickenburg’s Andrew Lamb and North Canyon’s Salvador Quiroz.

160: Prescott’s Colton Amos, who received a first-round bye before losing to Ironwood Ridge’s Jose Beltran in the second round. Amos pinned Chino Valley’s Clayton Stephenson and Mingus’ Tyler Hardy in the consolations.

170: Prescott’s Brendan Hobbs, who received a first-round bye, then lost a narrow decision to Combs’ Jon Taunima, 8-7, in the second round. Hobbs pinned Escondido of California’s Truman Irion in the consolations.

182: Bradshaw Mountain’s Daniel Medevielle, who pinned Chandler Prep’s Brandon Carmona in the first round and Parker’s Miller Brannon in the second round. E.J. Galvez, the No. 2 seed from Campo Verde, pinned Medevielle in the quarterfinals, dropping him into the consolations.

220: Bradshaw Mountain’s Gabriel Gonzalez, who received a first-round bye and was pinned by Wickenburg’s Joe Moder in the second round. He rallied in the consolations, defeating Canyon del Oro’s Matthew Thomason, 16-3.

HWT: Chino Valley’s Jimmy McCormick, who received a first-round bye before being pinned by Combs’ Colten Shaw in the second round. He pinned Bradshaw Mountain’s Aden DeHerrera in the consolations.

The following local grapplers were eliminated from medal contention on Friday. They are listed by school.

PRESCOTT

106 – Blaise Wilson, freshman: Bye in the first round; pinned by Casteel’s James Maheras in the second round; lost by tech fall to Willow Canyon’s Austin Rivera in the consolations.

113 – No entrant.

145 – Andrew Salberg, junior: Pinned by North Canyon’s Jakob Slavin in the first round; lost to Horizon’s Alex Young, 9-3, in the consolations.

182 – Nathan Goligoski, sophomore: Lost to Yuma Kofa’s Francisco Cisneros, 15-5, in the first round and Ironwood Ridge’s Anthony Moreno by pin in the consolations.

195 – Jadon Rummage, sophomore: Bye in the first round; pinned by Brophy College Prep’s Charles Broucek in the second round; pinned by Campo Verde’s Tommy Towe in the consolations.

BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN

106 – Blake Huenemeyer, freshman: Pinned by Horizon’s Dante Oliverio in the first round; defeated Wickenburg’s Daniel Rodriguez, 11-3, before narrowly losing to Campo Verde’s Mac Jones, 8-7, in the consolations.

113 – No entrant.

126 – Daniel Hale, sophomore: Pinned by Show Low’s Hunter Bateman in the first round; pinned by Chino Valley’s Jasper in the consolations.

132 – Titus King, sophomore: King defeated Mingus’ Henry Durnez by tech fall in the first round before being pinned by Hamilton’s Isaiah Valenzuela in the second round. King defeated Marana Mountain View’s Orlando Madrid, but was later pinned by Ironwood Ridge’s Zac Rohus in the consolations.

138 – Owen Alvarez, sophomore: After a first-round bye, Alvarez lost to Liberty’s Delgado by tech fall in the second round and then succumbed to Hamilton’s Jesus Morales in the consolations.

145 – Cy Geise, freshman: Pinned by North Canyon’s Jakob Slavin in the first round; pinned by Peoria’s Bryan Montes Acosta in the consolations.

152 – No entrant.

160 – Owen Mayotte, junior: Received a first-round bye; pinned by Wickenburg’s Tanner Sorensen in the second round; pinned by Peoria’s Sonatane Zabala in the consolations.

170 – Jacob Foshee, sophomore: Lost to Combs’ Jon Taunima, 13-3, in the first round; pinned Mingus’ Tyler Griffin before losing to Ironwood Ridge’s Chance Sasser, 10-1, in the consolations.

195 – Parker Hines, junior: Received first-round bye; pinned by Peoria’s Anthony Chagolla in the second round; defeated Wickenburg’s Tanner Coughanour, 8-3, before being pinned by Canyon del Oro’s Julian Moreno in the consolations.

HWT – Aden DeHerrera, sophomore: Received first-round bye; pinned by Hamilton’s Ian Torrez in the second round; pinned by Chino Valley’s McCormick in the consolations.

CHINO VALLEY

106 – Jason Ehlert, freshman: Pinned North Canyon’s Jonathan Carrasquillo in the first round; pinned by Show Low No. 2 seed Tanner Fellows in the second round; lost by pin to Willow Canyon’s Rivera in the consolations.

113 – Zach Giese, sophomore: Pinned by Kofa’s Aaron Valenzuela in the first round; defeated Payson’s Alex Leos, 9-6, before losing to Campo Verde’s Jake Dunham, 9-7, in the consolations.

132 – No entrant.

138 – No entrant.

160 – Clayton Stephenson, junior: Pinned by Gilbert’s Pollock Steel in the first round; pinned by Prescott’s Amos in the consolations.

170 – Garret Gustafson, sophomore: Received a bye in the first round; pinned by Sunnyside’s Sebastian Mordecai in the second round; pinned by Chandler Prep’s Alex Brandt in the consolations.

182 – No entrant.

195 – Tyler Plumb, senior: Received a bye in the first round; lost to Escondido’s Antonio Ramirez, 3-2, in the second round; lost to Payson’s Jason Bland, 6-4, in the consolations.

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.