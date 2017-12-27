What’s your New Year’s resolutions for Chino Valley in 2018?

While some look to the New Year as a way to better themselves — eat healthier, lose weight, stop smoking — some say resolutions should not be limited just to individuals. The Town of Chino Valley could make some resolution for 2018 as well.

Here are a few suggested New Year’s Resolutions that residents would suggest for the Town of Chino Valley in the new year:

“Maybe a little bit more kindness to each other.” — Bob Castillo

“Let more businesses in.” — Michael Darby

“More police around when people are speeding on the highways. I’ve noticed that many people speed, especially during rush hour so going out to Prescott it’s horrible because there’s always cars trying to cut you off and you’re trying to move. Maybe surveilling that more.” — Marie Ortega.

“Be kinder to one another, I guess. I always see on Facebook that people road rage or whatever it might be. Just be kinder to one another.” — Melissa Short.

“Honestly, I’m not sure if they invest money to the schools, but I really think they should invest money to the schools here. We’re just run down a lot. We need new technology and stuff like that. Computers are old, they’ve been mishandled. We need new textbooks and stuff like that. You can just tell the difference from Chino schools from other schools that get more funding. We don’t have funding” — Juan Villanueva

