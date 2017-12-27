Town has three priorities for 2018

The Town of Chino Valley is starting the New Year off by inviting its citizens to join Mayor Darryl Croft and the town manager for coffee.

It’s all about better communication between town staff and the town’s residents, said Town Manager Cecilia Grittman. Getting word out to the public has been difficult and though the town puts as much as possible on its web page and Facebook page, it doesn’t hit everybody, Grittman said.

“As I was talking with people about how can we enhance our communications, the idea had come up,” she said. “The police have had fairly good success with their Coffee with a Cop.”

The first Coffee with Mayor & Manager is scheduled for 8 a.m., WednesdayJan. 10 at Overflow Coffee, 448 Highway 89. It’s open to any topic.

Though it starts with coffee, later meetings might not always be coffee in the mornings and could be later in the afternoon, Grittman said. Further, if the first meeting sees a whole bunch of questions on one particular topic, the next month’s meeting will include the manager of that particular department, she said. Alternatively those with specific issues can set up a time to talk with that manager, Grittman said.

The amount of time she’s been with The Town of Chino Valley and her institutional knowledge on various aspects will be valuable to these conversations, she said.

“I’ve thought about almost everything,” Grittman said. “There’s reasons why we haven’t done something and I can probably explain what that is.”

If the first meeting doesn’t see a lot of people, the goal is to continue it on for a few months and see if some will or try and get those who do come to invite someone, she said. After all, communication is key and staff wants to ensure as much transparency as possible, Grittman said.

Looking forward to 2018, Grittman said the Town of Chino Valley is going to focus on three things that are high on the council’s radar: roads, Old Home Manor Industrial Park and water.

Years ago, the town was told that the roads will start declining and exponentially go downhill and it’s coming true, Grittman said.

“We’re starting to reach that critical point where we’re trying to decide is it worth it to try to go in and do reseals on streets that are OK and let the other ones fail or work on the failing streets and get those going,” she said. “We want to look at all our alternatives on funding roads, whether it’s partnering with the county, or through [Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization], which has come up with ideas that they might propose.”

Something has to be done to address the road problem, even if it’s choosing not to do anything and making sure the citizens know that some of their roads are going to become gravel.”

As for the industrial park, the town is taking in applications for an economic development director who Grittman said she hopes will be on board in late February or early March. They’ll work with the economic development subcommittee to work on the development of the industrial park and focus on jobs as well as getting a possible second grocery store, she said.

Water is the town’s biggest hurdle for next year, Grittman said. Mark Holmes is on contract as the Chino Valley Wa ter Manager to help with that and with being in the Prescott Active Management Area (AMA), she said. There are a lot of rules on points like importation of water, service area rights and water p rovider and if there’s a development that wants to do something and the AMA says it’s not going to serve them, there needs to be some alternatives, Grittman said. Town officials have talked with different water companies about purchasing them and most of the local water companies want twice what they’re worth, she said.

“We can’t do that. That’s not a good use of taxpayer money,” Grittman said. “Until we can come to a reasonable amount for buying their systems, we’re going to be limited on what we can do with our own.”

Over the last year, the Chino Valley Town Council has been patient trying to make sure that the town was taken care of internally, she said. Though staffing was tweaked, the town has a qualified team and is ready to address those issues head on, Grittman said.