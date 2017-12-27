CVUSD Student of the Week: Marley

“I wanted to be a leader in our community, just like my mom was when she attended Del Rio School and was the vice president in her day” states Marley tenBerge when asked about running Student Council President of Del Rio School. Marley, along with the three other officers and 36 representatives have been given the opportunity to make great things happen this year at DRS.

Marley said she enjoys being a leader and making Del Rio a fun place to attend.

“It is so important to be a role model, to treat people kindly, and encourage others to make good choices,” she said.

Her favorite thing about being on Student Council is having the ability to make a difference, to listen to the other students and improve the school. One project she and the rest of the Student Council are focusing on this month is challenging every class to fill a holiday meal box for 18 families here on campus.

“I know I love good, tasty, hot food during the holidays, we should make sure all kids at Del Rio have the same experience.”

We are so proud of Marley and the dedication she has toward Student Council and improving Del Rio! Thank you Marley for setting a positive example here in Chino.

Information provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.