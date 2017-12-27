Cooking with Diane: Snow Day Cookies

Growing up in the midwest, we had several “snow days” off from school. On some of those days my mom had fun baking these delicious chewy cookies. Nothing is better than these cookies warm from the oven with a cold glass of milk. Enjoy!

Snow Day Cookies

1 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup Raisin Bran cereal (crushed)

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup coconut

3/4 cup pecans or walnuts (chopped)

Cream together butter, sugars, eggs and vanilla. Sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Add to creamed mixture. Add bran flakes, oats, coconut and nuts. Drop by spoon full onto greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes.