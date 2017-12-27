Chino Valley in Brief: Week of Dec. 26, 2017

School district starts something new

The Chino Valley Unified School District announces its first Special Transitions Day.

The event will occur 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Jan. 26. This is a valuable opportunity for all families who have children enrolled in Special Education to obtain crucial information from local and state agencies.

Many families are not aware of the services that are available. There are programs that provide free counseling, free college, free career planning, vocational rehabilitation, guardianship guidance, etc. Come to this important and informative event.

Also, please be prompt, as vital information will be shared from the very beginning. It is located at Del Rio Elementary School, 1036 N. Road 1 West.

Please contact the Special Services Department at 928-636-0363 if you have any questions.

ADOT officials to attend PACO meeting

The next meeting is at 7 p.m. on Jan. 4. Arizona Department of Transportation will be presenting news and updates on Highway 89 construction and improvements. All meetings are at the Paulden Community Center, 24050 N. Marblehead.



CVACC hosts Health & Wellness Expo

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce plans a day of health screenings and provider information for health and wellness. There is no cost to attend. The screenings are planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 19, at Heritage Middle School.



In addition to screenings and providers, there will be chair yoga, healthy treats and great preventative and management practice information for a multitude of health challenges.

Visitors will find hearing and vision screenings, nutritional information, heart screenings, lung cancer screenings, mental health screenings, podiatrists, wound care, respiratory wellness, breast care, vein care, and birthing center information.

For information, practitioner and sponsorship information, contact the Chino Valley area Chamber of Commerce at 928-636-2493 or email director@chinovalley.org

Affordable health screenings coming

Residents living in and around Chino Valley can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Chino Valley United Methodist Church plans to host this community event on Jan. 8. The site is located at 735 E. Road 1 South in Chino Valley.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

• Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.



Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

Youth football seeks board members

Chino Valley Youth Football and Cheer is looking for board members for the 2018 season. If interested in holding a board member position, please attend the election board meeting 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14 at the Days Inn Meeting Room in Chino Valley. Visit the website for an application.

Board positions are open to the community and do not require you to have an active child participant. All positions are open for applying. But if no one applies for a position, a current member will hold his/her position. Positions you can apply for are: president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, registration, cheer coordinator, fundraising coordinator, safety coordinator, equipment, manager, snack shack coordinator, parent/player liaison and media coordinator.

Votes can be cast by immediate family (mother, father, or legal guardian) of active CVYFA participants only.

For more information, please email us at cvyfacougars@gmail.com or find us on Facebook Chino Valley Youth Football and Cheer at on Facebook.

Chino Valley Explorers

Sign up if you’re between 10 and 17 years of age. The Explorers teach and share outdoor skills, including fire starting, primitive survival skills, knots, make a sundial, local entomology (bugs), making water filters, “bugout” bags, solar cooking, first aid, and more. Second and fourth Saturdays of every month, 10 to 11:30 a.m., beginning Jan. 13. Meet at First Southern Baptist Church, Building C. Adult supervision, safe environment. Call 928-636-8895 with questions.