2017 Fall All-Courier: Cross-Country

EDITOR’S NOTE: Below are our picks for the 2017 Fall All-Courier Team. Fall soccer will be included in the 2017-18 Winter All-Courier Team selections. Congratulations to each player on a great fall season.

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Matthew Bradley, senior, Prescott [Courier Runner of the Year]: Champion, 1st overall, at Division III state meet in 16 minutes, 4 seconds; Led Badgers’ boys’ team to fourth-place finish at state.

Garrett Ward, senior, Prescott: 19th overall at Division III state meet in 17:04.

Alec Almendarez, sophomore, Prescott: 29th overall at Division III state meet in 17:28.

Matthew Fredericks, senior, Prescott: 30th overall at Division III state meet in 17:28.

Andrew Skogen, junior, Chino Valley: 63rd overall at Division III state meet in 18:01.

HONORABLE MENTION

Zackary Zertuche, junior, Prescott: 82nd overall at Division III state meet in 18:18.

David Gehman, senior, Chino Valley: 91st overall at Division III state meet in 18:22.

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Makenna Bray, sophomore, Prescott: 13th overall at Division III state meet in 20 minutes, 10 seconds.

Emily McMahon, sophomore, Prescott: 28th overall at Division III state meet in 20:55.

Anna Maria Zea, junior, Bradshaw Mountain: 33rd overall at Division II state meet in 20:55.

Tea Castro, freshman, Prescott: 32nd overall at Division III state meet in 21:03.

Carissa Evans, senior, Prescott: 48th overall at Division III state meet in 21:35.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kara Hillig, senior, Prescott: 107th overall at Division III state meet in 23:25.

Nayeli Saldana, freshman, Chino Valley: 111th overall at Division III state meet in 23:29.