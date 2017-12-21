Prep Boys Basketball: Chino Valley blisters Bagdad

Chino Valley’s boys’ basketball team registered a much-needed victory Wednesday night, rolling past Bagdad, 55-20, in an inter-conference battle on the road.

The 3A Cougars improved their record to 6-5 overall and 2-4 in power-point contests, while 1A Bagdad fell to 4-9 and 3-5.

Daniel Martinez paced Chino Valley offensively with 11 points. Thomas Bartels, Gavin Cluff and Tyler Hixon added eight points each. Trey Ely chipped in with seven points.

UP NEXT

Chino Valley will spend the next week off for the holidays before traveling to the White Mountain Holiday Classic tournament, which tips off Thursday, Dec. 28, at Blue Ridge High School in Lakeside.

The Cougars are scheduled to open up against 5A Marana (3-4 overall) at 2 p.m. and 2A No. 4 Alchesay (12-1) at 8 p.m. on the 28th.

Bagdad will take nearly the next three weeks off for the holidays, returning to the fray at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, when the Sultans (4-8) play host to non-region foe Salome.

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.