Student of the Week: Melany

Melany Gonzalez is in Ms. Shaffer’s second grade classroom at Territorial Early Childhood Center. Melany is a very kindhearted, hard-working girl. She applies herself to every task given to her and takes every opportunity to enhance and enrich her learning. She even creates her own homework assignments so that she is always learning and applying her knowledge, Melany has said, “I love to learn! I want to learn all the time!”

In the classroom and on the playground Melany treats everyone with kindness and respect. She is even respectful of her school, many times she has been found picking up trash on the playground without being asked and even encourages others to do the same. Melany has incredible integrity, she does the right thing all the time, no matter what and no matter who is watching. Melany is a model citizen and a model student and T.E.C.C. is very lucky to have her here! With her hardworking attitude and kindness she is going to do great things in her future!

