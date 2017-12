Sailor is a Rottweiler/American Staffordshire Terrier mixed male dog, about 10 to 12 months old, and looking for a home. He appears to be good with other dogs and cats, but is no fan of the leash. Since he is still young, he will need some training.

If interested in adopting Sailor, visit him at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Road, or call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.