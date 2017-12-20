People & Places: CV students send letters to Santa

Editor’s note: The spelling by the children has not been corrected.

Just a few more days until Santa Claus will be delivering his toys to all the good girls and boys around the world. Each year the children at Chino Valley elementary schools write to Santa asking for that special toy they are wishing for. We get a kick out of reading what they wrote. Here are their letters to Santa:

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents I got last year. My name is Chloe. Somtimes I wus good, somtimes I wus bad. I am sory Santa thos days I wus bad.

Thank you,

Chloe

Dear Santa

I have been good this year. I helped my dad. How do your reindeer fly? For Christmas I would like a green indominous rex. I hope you have a Merry Christas.

Love

Chantz

Dear Santa,

I hope I’ve been good. I hope I have enough credit to get wat I wont. How is Mrs. Claus? How is yor reindeer?

Your frend

Brigham

Hi Santa,

How are you? I have been good. Could you plese bring me a randeer stuffy! I want a new blanket. I will see you soon.

Hailee

Dear Santa,

Hi how are your elfs. Are your elfs makeing good toys because I wont a realy puppy. and please can it be a girl puppy? And can it have a pink coler please? and can I have some cleening things please? and that is all I wont for Christmas.

Sincerely,

Adalynn

Dear Santa,

How are you? I’m ok how has it ben in the Northpole. I hope it will snow on crastmas. For crastmas i wold like a dog and for my brother a dinasor. My mom wold like a ring.

Meary Chrastmas

Alex

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I help my mom. Who is your favorite reindeer? I would like a hatchimal for Christmas.

Love

Naomi

Dear Santa,

I have bin gud. Ples bren me legos.

Love,

Bryce

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving ever kide in the wold a presents. how is Rudolph. My favrat is Vixen. how is Mrs. Clause how are you.

Can you get me a rel cat plesce. I want to go too the North Pole. and my favrat hollday is Christmas. I Love you and Mrs. Claus. I want a unicorn pllow.

Love

Jezzilin

Dear Santa,

Hi how are you? I am fine I hope you have a good Christmas! Could you please bring me a tablet?

Merry Christmas

Jeremy

Dear Santa,

I have ben good. Plees bring me my litle pony.

Love,

Blakely

Dear Santa,

How bussy is it at your workshop? I bet it is verybussy at your workshop. May I have a musicplayer and for my little sister light up earphones. I hope I see your sleigh when it is Christmas! Thanks for giving me presents every year santa. Your such a nice guy! I love how you always get something i want or I’m thinking of. Tell the elfs I said hi to them!! Dose the Northpole have gaint canycanes? Hope you are having a good day!!

Love

Adeline

Dear Santa

Thank you for last year. I want a real cardinal. I still like my presents.

Leon

Dear Santa,

Is it realy cold in the north pole? If it is can you tell me how cold it realy is? In real life how big is your naughty list? Every day is someone added to the naughty list? How fun is it to ride in your sleigh? By the way is roudoph the most famos raindeer of all of the raindeer? On your trip does roudoph help you a lot? Have a safe trip on cristmas!

Sincerely,

Damyan

Dear Santa

I think i have bin good if i wasnt good then i will be good. i love you snta can i see your reindeer please?

Audrey

Dear Santa,

Hi, How are you? I am fine. I hope you have a good Christmas! Could you please bring me a new room? Merry Christmas!!

Elias

Dear Santa,

I am 8 years old. I like dogs, cats, my family and my school. How are things going in the northpole? For Chrismas I want it to snow. I have friends. I am trying wrilly trying to be good. Can you tell candycane I am trying to be good and so are my sisters.

Kindly,

Andrea

Hi Santa how are the elvs doing? Are they doing a good job. thanks for making my favrit holoday the best!

Aaron