PACO seeks donations for blanket drive

Just as it has done in the past, the Paulden Area Community Organization (PACO) is seeking donations so it can give blankets to those who need it.

PACO’s Blanket Drive has been done for multiple years and last year saw donations worth about $250 in blankets, said PACO President Don Nowell. The organization received $67 in donations at its general public meeting on Thursday, Dec. 7 and it matched that, Nowell said. As a whole, the hope is to get more than last year, he said.

“That’s an easy goal to hit,” Nowell said. “This year, we’re able to buy all brand new blankets.”

Though Jerry Franklin, who started the blanket drive a few years ago moved away and wasn’t able to be on the board any longer, but stayed as a consultant, he said. Franklin’s wife died this year and though he’s not able to play a big part as consultant, PACO hopes to be able to continue the blanket drive on for him, Nowell said.

The blanket drive has about another month to go and all the blankets PACO is able to buy with donations goes to people in Paulden that need them, he said.

“This is why we do what we do and why this community organization plays such a big part in this community. We don’t have anywhere else out here right now,” Nowell said. “So we try and do as much as we can to keep the blankets going and keep the food going.”

Donations, or actual blankets, can be delivered to the Paulden Food Bank, 195 Aspen Road.