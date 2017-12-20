One Man's Rant: I think it’s time for a nap

I recently went into the hospital for a medical procedure. I was happy when the surgeon came into my room afterwards to announce that the operation had “gone very well.” If everything went that well, I’m sorry I slept through the whole thing! So few things in life seem to happen as expected anymore that I’d like to be awake to witness the ones that do.

If I remember correctly, I’ve had six medical “procedures” during my lifetime. Each time the doctor seemed pleased with his work and each time I missed the drama since, again, I slept through all the fun.

I tried not to sleep through things in my early years. As a Boy Scout in northern Indiana, I wanted to be alert. I was able to recite the Boy Scout Oath flawlessly: On my honor, I will do my best;

To do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law;

To help other people at all times; To keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight. I was successful with the duty thing to God and country and I obeyed the Scout Law. I was physically strong and morally straight. At this late date, however, I’m beginning to wonder about the “mentally awake” part.

I wonder if I slept through meaningful lessons and experiences that might have catapulted my life into a different orbit? I mean, if I’m capable of snoozing through the fourth quarter of an NFL TV game today, what did I miss at the age of nine when my mind was marginally more fertile? Is it too late to be concerned?

Speaking of sleeping through the drama, I doubt my wife and I will ever go to the Picture Show in the Frontier Village Center again. We went there a couple of years ago. Those all-too-comfortable reclining theater seats doomed me to unconsciousness. I didn’t see much of the action on the screen.

On the plus side, I’ve stayed awake for many of life’s adventures. I remember Alan Shepard blasting into space in 1961. I even recall the rest of the 1960s since I didn’t do any of the drugs that were fashionable at the time. I was aware of Vietnam, of course, since I was there. I was even awake when Neil Armstrong landed on the moon in 1969.

On the negative side, I attended a performance of Porgy and Bess in Philadelphia some time during the 1970s and nodded off in the balcony. I walked out of the theater having no idea who Porgy was and why he and someone named Bess didn’t get along very well.

I tend to sleep through insurance, too. Before the end of the first paragraph of any insurance coverage under consideration, I’m comatose and slipping out of my chair onto the floor. Federal tax forms have the same effect on me – after two sentences of what I can’t do unless I’m in one of 11 categories and claim any one of 14 specific deductions, I become inert. God help me, someone should manufacture a chair with built-in seat belts and head rests for reading tedious forms.

And finally, on more than one Sunday occasion, I’ve heard the minister advising against bad behavior. He would typically say, “… the Bible tells us in Corinthians 3-18, verse 7 that…” I never learned what Corinthians had to tell us since by that time I was usually catching some “z’s” in pew row 18.

I’ve concluded that while most of life is exciting, I don’t mind sleeping through the parts that aren’t.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.