Grand plans for Christmas village in Chino put on hold

In 2016, the Town of Chino Valley had its first Christmas event and though it was small, the organizers envisioned something bigger for future Christmases: A Christmas village in Memory Park.

In the Dec. 14 edition of the Chino Valley Review last year, Park & Recreation Advisory Board Chairperson Todd League said the board wanted to do something that wasn’t already being done in the area, start with a little village and grow from there.

Though the town had another tree lighting this year, there wasn’t a Christmas village to be seen. The tree lighting was tied in with the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chino Family Christmas this year, League said.

“We didn’t want to do anything to draw from that event,” he said, later stating the Christmas village was former Chino Valley Recreation Coordinator Katie Cornelius’ idea. “She’s not with us any longer.”

Cornelius resigned from her position in January of this year and decline to comment. After she left, nobody really picked up where she left off, League said.

Last year Cornelius said she wanted to build it without any town funds, all on donations. Her goal was to start small, and add to it each year. She said she was inspired by the Christmas village in Ogden, Utah.

One of the reasons the village didn’t happen this year is that the recreation lead position has changed quite a bit, League said. Following Cornelius’ departure, Celia Van Der Molen was brought in, but the town reorganized her duties and Hailey Byrd was brought in as recreation coordinator, he said. Byrd’s only been in the position for about a month and she’s still figuring it out, according to League.

Still, a Christmas village in Memory Park would be unique, League said. Prescott has the courthouse all lit up and Prescott Valley has the Valley of Lights, no other town in the area has its own Christmas village.

“I would love to see it,” League said. “That would be the coolest thing.”

As of right now, the Christmas Village is on the backburner and there’s a chance it could come to fruition next year, he said. In fact, Carlos Meadmore, Chino Valley parks maintenance worker lead, has ideas for it, League said.

As a whole, the Chino Valley Parks & Recreation Department has slowly but surely made some good headway in the last year, he said. Council is also going to talk about possible projects to greenlight in a retreat early next year, League said.

“The Christmas village may be one of them,” he said.