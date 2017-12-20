Cost of sidewalks in Chino is staggering

After finding the price of sidewalks to be too expensive, the Chino Valley Roads and Streets Committee is looking at paths as a cheaper alternative.

In October, the committee discussed possible locations for sidewalks and Councilman Corey Mendoza pointed to Roads One West, One East, Two North, East and West as places he’d like to see some. Chino Valley Public Works Director Frank Marbury said he’d get advice on possible funding. The cost was staggering, Marbury said.

“If you put curb, gutter and sidewalks on a street that doesn’t have them, you’re look at three-quarters of a million to $2 million dollars a mile, depending on what sort of draining issues and grade work and things you have. Kind of a staggering amount,” he said at the Roads & Streets Committee Meeting on Monday, Dec. 11. “When you’re putting 10 feet of sidewalk and five feet of curb on there for a mile it really adds up.”

Committee member Ron Romley agreed, mentioning that he thinks the cost of curb, gutter and sidewalk was about 40 percent of the total cost when the town put in a prior roadway.

However, Marbury said he didn’t want to put the idea of having something there away because one thing to consider is that the dirt trail people make from walking can clearly be seen.

“When you see those trails, that’s a clear indication that you could use some sort of sidewalk or pathway there,” he said. “So the need is definitely there.”

Romley suggested a granite path people could use as opposed to paying for sidewalks and Marbury said there was a 2007 transportation study done that proposed a plan for future multi-use pathways.

The topic reminded him of when people objected to the town allowing ADOT to build sidewalks on Highway 80 from Center Street out, Romley said.

“All you had to do was look between the weeds and there was an area that there were no weeds, just like this walkway,” he said. “People say nobody every uses it, but yet there’s a guy walking right down the middle of the weeds.”

The committee decided to check on estimates of how much it would cost to put in pathways as well as what it could do on acquiring the rights-of-ways. In October’s meeting, Councilmember Corey Mendoza said Two North was a priority and it continues to be so as the committee will concentrate on the road towards Chino Meadows.

This isn’t something that’s going to happen right way and is a good thing to keep in mind for future priorities, Marbury said.

“It’s years down the road, but something to consider as areas develop,” he said.