Cooking With Diane: Cranberry-Cherry Pie

After eating your Christmas day dinner, this tangy-sweet pie is the perfect way to end your holiday meal. Enjoy and Merry Christmas!

Cranberry-Cherry Pie

2 cups frozen or fresh cranberries

1 can cherry pie filling

1/2 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon allspice

1 package refrigerated pie pastry

Place one roll of pastry dough into pie plate. Crimp edges, and bake empty shell for 10-12 minutes. (This helps prevents a soggy bottom pie crust.)

Remove from oven. In a large bowel mix the first seven ingredients well, then place into cooked pie shell. Roll out second piece of pastry onto a floured work surface, make cutout vents with small cookie cutters, then place top pastry over fruit. Flute edges, and decorate top with cutouts. Sprinkle with sugar. Bake pie at 375 degrees for 40-45 minutes or until crust is golden. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream.