Chino Valley in Brief: Week of Dec. 20, 2017

Christmas dinner

American Legion Post 40 plans a Christmas Dinner from 3 to 6 p.m., 650 E. Road 3 South, Chino Valley. Free to Vets, open to the public for $10. Donation goes to help our Veterans.

CVACC’s Chino Valley Health & Wellness Expo

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce plans a day of health screenings and provider information for health and wellness. There is no cost to attend. The screenings are planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 19, at Heritage Middle School.



In addition to screenings and providers there will be chair yoga, healthy treats and great preventative and management practice information for a multitude of health challenges. Visitors will find hearing and vision screenings, nutritional information, heart screenings, lung cancer screenings, mental health screenings, podiatrists, wound care, respiratory wellness, breast care, vein care, and birthing center information. For information, practitioner & sponsorship information contact the Chino Valley area Chamber of Commerce at 928-636-2493 or email director@chinovalley.org

Affordable Health Screenings Coming to Chino Valley

Residents living in and around Chino Valley can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Chino Valley United Methodist Church plans to host this community event on Jan. 8. The site is located at 735 E. Road 1 South in Chino Valley.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

• Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.



Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

Youth football and cheer needs board members

Chino Valley Youth Football and Cheer is looking for board members for the 2018 season. If interested in holding a board member position, please attend the election board meeting 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14 at the Days Inn Meeting Room in Chino Valley. Visit the website for an application.

Board positions are open to the community and do not require you to have an active child participant. All positions are open for applying. But if no one applies for a position, a current member will hold his/her position. Positions you can apply for are: President, vice president, secretary, treasurer, registration, cheer coordinator, fundraising coordinator, safety coordinator, equipment, manager, snack shack coordinator, parent/player liaison and media coordinator.

Votes can be cast by immediate family (mother, father, or legal guardian) of active CVYFA participants ONLY.

For more information, please email us at cvyfacougars@gmail.com or find us on Facebook Chino Valley Youth Football and Cheer at www.facebook.com/ChinoValleyYouthFootballAndCheer/.

Chino Valley Explorers

Sign up if you’re between 10 and 17 years of age. The Explorers teach and share outdoor skills, including fire starting, primitive survival skills, knots, make a sundial, local entomology (bugs), making water filters, “bugout” bags, solar cooking, first aid, and more. Second and fourth Saturdays of every month, 10 to 11:30 a.m., beginning Jan. 13. Meet at First Southern Baptist Church, Building C. Adult supervision, safe environment. Call 928-636-8895 with questions.

Christmas books in December

Visit Friends of the Chino Valley Public Library Bookstore located at 1020 Palomino Chino Valley during the month of December for Christmas Books. They have cookbooks, Christmas ideas, Christmas stories and children’s books, movies and music.



Remember a gently used book makes a great gift and all proceeds benefit the library.

Red Kettle Volunteers

The Salvation Army serving Chino Valley and Paulden seeks volunteers to be bell ringers during December prior to Christmas. The blocks of time are two hours on Fridays or Saturdays. Individuals, families, public offices, church and school groups or businesses are needed to volunteer. Use a poster to advertise a group or business name to the community. Small countertop Red Kettles are also available to place in businesses. Join the fun.

If interested, call Al Gibbons at 928-713-8996.

People Who Care Volunteer meeting

A meeting for people interesting in volunteering with People Who Care is planned for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 20 at their offices, Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley, 928-445-2480.

People Who Care volunteers provide caring non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive due to age-related and physical limitations, in order to help them to continue living in their own homes, independent living apartment and in their own communities.

People Who Care is a community-based nonprofit with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Volunteers help in the community where they and where enrolled Neighbors live. The majority of our Neighbors live alone.

Reach out and help as a People Who Care volunteer with one to one assistance with transportation to healthcare appointments, grocery shopping, personal paperwork or with visiting a neighbor in their home or calling for just a few minutes a week.

Please call People Who Care at 928-445-2480 for information or let us know you will be coming to the meeting.

Don’t Spend Christmas Alone

Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church of Prescott will be hosting the 37th annual “Don’t Spend Christmas Alone” community dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Day.

“Don’t Spend Christmas Alone” will provide a free full Christmas dinner and fellowship for everyone in the Quad City area who may be alone or feel alone on this day. Volunteers will visit the home bound and deliver a free meal, so that they too may feel a part of the community celebration.

Last year, several hundred people were served despite a very snowy, white Christmas. Some people who attended were new to the community, others could not be with family members for various reasons, some had no homes, and some just felt alone. Along with a homemade meal, guests can enjoy Christmas Carols and a visit from Santa.

Later in November, the opportunity to volunteer for “Don’t Spend Christmas Alone” will be opened to the community; and that information will be shared at a later date. The event relies heavily on the time and talent of volunteers; and volunteers must be 13 years of age or older.

The church is located at 2000 Shepherd’s Lane, one block North of the Airport light on Highway 89 in Prescott.

To donate to this event, or for more general information, call Saint Luke’s Church at 778-4499.