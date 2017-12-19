Chino coach charged with sexual assault of a minor

A Chino Valley boys soccer coach was charged with sexual assault and sexual conduct with a 16-year-old girl at a Dec. 9 party at the home of a soccer player, said Lt. Vince Schaan of the Chino Valley Police Department.

Jose Eduardo Beltran Romaniz, 22, a soccer coach for the Chino Valley Unified School District, attended the party for high school students, and, Schaan said, he provided alcohol for them.

“At the party, Romaniz engaged in drinking games while all were consuming alcohol,” Schaan said.

The next day, the victim reported the sexual assault, which she said happened at the party. Police investigated, conducted interviews, and the victim had a medical exam, where “evidence of a sexual assault was obtained,” Schaan said.

Students who attended the party told police that Romaniz was the suspect, Schaan said.

“During an interview with Mr. Romaniz, he admitted to purchasing alcohol for the party as well as engaging in various sex acts with the 16-year-old victim, who was intoxicated to the point of vomiting,” Schaan said.

Romaniz was booked into the Camp Verde jail on three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Police said none of the alleged sex acts occurred on school grounds.

John Scholl, superintendent of the Chino Valley Unified School District, issued a statement on Tuesday:

“Jose Beltran Romaniz, a graduate of Chino Valley High School, had been a volunteer coach during the fall of 2017 for the district. The event that occurred took place off campus and not during school hours. In all cases like this, staff is concerned about the health, safety, and welfare of our students and has taken precautions to ensure that Mr. Romaniz will not be on campus and will have no further involvement with the district. We have no other information about the incident and any further questions or information should be directed to the Chino Valley Police Department who is handling the investigation.”

Scholl said he was a volunteer coach for the boys team.

Anyone who has information about the Dec. 9 party is asked to call police at 928-771-3260 and ask for Det. Mark Garcia.