Prep Boys Basketball: Williams knocks off Chino Valley, 51-42

In a rematch from the Route 66 Holiday Classic tournament in late November, Chino Valley’s boys’ basketball team couldn’t replicate a victory over Williams Saturday on the latter’s own floor in a power-point contest.

At the Vikings’ main gym, the 3A Cougars lost to 1A Williams, 51-42, as the hosts extended their winning streak to five games. With the loss, Chino Valley’s overall record is now even at 5-5, 1-4 in power-point games, which are used to determine rankings for the state tournament. Williams improved to 6-2 in power-point tilts.

On Nov. 30, Chino Valley had defeated Williams, 53-48, to begin the Holiday Classic.

UP NEXT

Chino Valley will visit 1A Bagdad at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, in another power-point clash. The Cougars smoked the Sultans, 48-24, in their second game of the Holiday Classic Nov. 30.

Williams (4-2 region) will play host to Ash Fork/Seligman for a 1A Central region contest at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19.