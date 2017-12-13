Some school district employees get a raise in January

When the newest round of raises kick in for some employees at the Chino Valley School District in January, they are definitely going to be seeing a difference, according to district officials.

Though what’s usually taken out depends on the person as far as their withholding in taxes and everything else, there won’t be any increase in benefits cost next year, said Superintendent John Scholl. In fact, while retirement is going to go up starting in July, employees don’t pay anything for health insurance right now, Scholl said.



“They don’t pay anything now and our anticipation is they won’t pay anything in the future,” he said. Employees will see a difference “minus their normal withholding.”

The Chino Valley School District Governing Board approved salary increases to the district’s classified employees at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5. It’s their annual increase given before the beginning of the year instead of in July due to the minimum wage increase approved by voters in 2016. Currently, the minimum wage is $10 per hour and in January, it increases to $10.50 an hour. It continues to rise annually until it reaches $12 in 2020.

An increase of 50 cents, the money will be going to some of the lowest paid people in the district, employees that are making about $12,000 per year, Scholl said.

“This is a significant increase for them,” he said. “The total on that is about $44,000, $31,000 out of (maintenance and operations) and another $13,000 out of grants.”

Most of the district’s aides are classified staff working about 1,400 hours and will see an increase of $700, Scholl said. Full time employees who work 12 months out of the year and 40 hours a week are going to see an increase of about $1,000, he said.

Some of those employees, such as the administrative assistants, do work 12 months and 40 hours a week, but there’s a staffing model that says aides, or paraprofessionals, need to be at school when kids are there, Scholl said. As such, the staffing model is student contact time plus a half hour before and after, he said. Not only that, but each school has a different schedule, making it so each paraprofessional is on a different schedule, he said.

“We have some that do different jobs, some are bus aides. So they get extra time because of bus duty,” Scholl said. “It seems we have an entire spectrum of (full time employees).”

Teachers, administrators and exempt classified employees will receive their annual increases in pay come July, he said.