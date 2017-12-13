Primrose Inn asks for more RV spaces

Primrose Inn & RV could get eight more spaces for recreational vehicles if council approves the application forwarded to them by the Chino Valley Planning & Zoning Commission.

Currently, there are 14 RVs allowed on the site due to conditional use permits that had been permitted since 2000, according to Chino Valley Associate Planner Alex Lerma. Originally the permits only allowed for 10 RVs but the owner started getting code violations, Lerma said.

“There were other RVs that were not necessarily within the section of the parcel that’s indicated as an RV park,” he said. “The applicant concluded that the RVs have been there since the 1970s and prior to the 1984 zoning code. Those RVs not within the RV park were now considered legal nonconforming use.”

Legal nonconforming use means that they did not conform to the zoning, but were allowed on site, Lerma said. Further, the latest permit expired in 2015 due to change of ownership and miscommunication, leading for the current owners to request a conditional use permit for 22 spaces, he said. The current zoning is commercial multi-family residential which allows mobile home parks to not exceed 25 units, Lerma said.

The Planning & Zoning Committee forwarded the request to the Chino Valley Town Council with five conditions, including submitting an encroachment permit to ADOT, bringing the driveway up to ADOT standards, upgrading the septic system to support eight additional RV spaces, extending the fencing along the northwest side of the property and installing fencing along the west side of the property if residential property develops along that side.

There was one more thing the owner hoped for, said Tim Hendrickson, speaking on behalf of the property owner. Primrose Inn & RV has been an RV park for a long time and were hoping to get a perpetual use permit that would stay in effect unless changes were made, Hendrickson said.

“We think we’ve been a good neighbor to the town. I think we’ve made just tons of improvements,” he said. “It’s one of my biggest projects. I’m there all the time, we’re doing improvements all the time and trying to make it look nicer. People that have lived here a long time, if you drove by it in the last year or two you can compare it to the last five years.”

An application for a perpetual use permit was not forwarded to council as that would entail rezoning the property for heavy commercial use.