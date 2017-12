Ziggy is an 8-week-old male kitten looking for a home. A woman brought Ziggy to the Chino Valley Animal Shelter after she nearly ran him over. Ziggy is a little shy and takes some time before he warms up to new people, but he does enjoy sitting in a lap when he gets to know someone.

If interested in adopting Ziggy, visit him at the Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, or call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.