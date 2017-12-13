People & Places: Singing Santa brings joy to Chino Valley Library

One of the highlights of the holidays in Chino Valley is when a certain jolly man and his wife visit the library.

Many children look forward to seeing Santa (Bill Dicker) and Mrs. Claus (Suellen Dicker) make the annual trek from the North Pole to the Chino Valley Public Library.

This year there will be a Singing Santa and Mrs. Claus at the library’s Christmas program on Dec. 20, handing out candy canes and having their photos taken with the children.

“We have been doing Santa and Mrs. Claus for the past 15 years, and the kids just flock to him. We started going and singing Christmas carols at hospitals, and senior homes,” Suellen said.

“We both play guitars and percussion, and when we first moved here we were trying to get involved in the community so we contacted Aker Night, and that is where I first played Santa, and we have been doing Aker Night ever since. We are also the official Santa and Mrs. Claus at the annual Prescott Christmas parade, and the go to Santa for people with disabled children,” Bill said.

“We do a lot of interaction with the children, and almost every year we have at least one child who really wants to seriously talk to us about something they are concerned about, so we take extra time with them,” he added.

“This is such a joy for us being Santa and Mrs. Claus, it’s hard not to feel good. The kids and families are so appreciative, we make the families happy and that makes us happy,” Suellen said.

“We try to bring the spirituality and goodwill of the Christmas holiday to the children, and make the kids aware of giving and not just receiving,” Bill said.

“We love what we do and like these families to have these memories.”