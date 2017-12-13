New drama teacher tackles an old play

Chino Valley High School drama teacher Shannon Tokheim opened the first play she’s ever directed last week and it’s getting a second weekend.

With three more performances at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 13-16 at 7 p.m. and one at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Tokheim said that while she’s codirected a play in the past, this has been her first directing job.

She took over the drama program starting this school year, replacing Erica Muse.

“It’s definitely been stressful, but seeing everything come together as we’ve gone along, it’s been super rewarding,” she said. “Normally the kids don’t design the set and work on the set, it’s usually just kind of techs. Every single kid has had a part in putting this together.”

Called “Aunt Tilly Goes to Town,” it’s a play that stood out the most to the class and they seemed really excited for it, Tokhiem said. A level more than a comedy, the show has some dramatic irony but there’s nothing that gets too serious at any point, she said. It’s nothing but jokes, Tokheim said.

Paige Achten plays the part of Aunt Tilly and though all the girls auditioned for the part, Achten said she feels a connection with Tilly because of the character’s aggression.

“I’m not aggressive myself, but it’s really nice to play that,” she said. “And she goes through a dramatic change through the play which challenged my acting abilities which is nice to have.”

Playing someone so much different than she is both easier and harder, Achten said. It’s easier to not feel like herself on stage so she can go out and present a completely different character than herself and act in a way that’s completely different than she does normally, she said. On the other hand, it’s harder because she has stage fright, Achten said.

In putting on her first play, Tokheim said one of the most challenging aspects has been the business side of things.

“The directing and everything is easy, but the more behind-the-scenes adult part of it, especially being young and never having to deal with this before,” she said. “Things that people don’t normally think about.”

One aspect of the play includes Jamison Shawver’s character having three different costumes throughout the show. At one point, he’s in a barrel on stage and at another, he’s wearing a dress.

Tokheim said people recognize everything is for the art, they have a different kind of consideration and she’s tried to make the barrel scene as appropriate as possible, she said. Not only that, but the play was written in the 1930s and it had such a good receiving back then and she doesn’t see any issues in 2017 with it, Tokheim said.

There wasn’t a lot of awkwardness that stemmed from having to wear a barrel in one instance and a dress in another, Shawver said.

“I do a lot of dumb stuff anyways by myself,” he said. “I was just kind of something I figured, ‘OK, I guess I’m doing this now.”

It’s gotten better as time went on too, Shawver said.

Looking ahead, Tokheim said she’s looking at doing a dramatic play in the spring.

“Since this is my first year with them, I want to see what they’re capable of. I know they can do comedy,” she said. “I want to see them do drama so they can show that to me.”