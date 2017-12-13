Yavapai College attacker Flores named NJCAA All-American

From its Colorado Springs office in Colorado, the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) on Monday announced that freshman attacker Jose Perez Flores of McMinnville, Oregon, was named to the 2017 NJCAA Division I All-America First Team. He was the only freshman in the country selected to the first team.

This fall, Perez Flores scored 21 goals, including a team-best six game-winners, and registered 20 assists in 29 matches (62 points) for Yavapai College.

Last week, Perez Flores and Roughriders sophomore defender Ricardo Nunez-Arellano of North Las Vegas were selected to the United Soccer Coaches All-America team (formerly the National Soccer Coaches Association of America). They became the 60th and 61st All-Americans in Yavapai College soccer’s 29-year history.

This past season, the Roughriders won the ACCAC, NJCAA Region I and West District titles en route to their 21st all-time appearance in the NJCAA National Tournament.

At nationals Nov. 17 in Prescott Valley, Yavapai finished third in the country with a 23-3-3 overall record, their 19th Final Four finish and 21st 20-plus-win season. The Roughriders broke a 24-year-old national scoring record with 145 goals tallied in one season.

Entering their 30th season of intercollegiate soccer in 2018, Yavapai College owns an all-time record of 615-57-30, capturing 77 total championships (conference, region, district and national), including seven national titles.