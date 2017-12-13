CVUSD Student of the Week: Alekzandria

Character Counts here at Del Rio School … Especially Being Fair! One of our nominees for the month of November was Alekzandria, a student in Mrs. Marzec’s third-grade class.

Alekzandria has stepped up this year and has demonstrated to so many in her grade level that she can be fair. According to Mrs. Marzec, “Alekzandria is an awesome student. She is so helpful, she listens to others, she shares, and she is a team player!”

When asked about why Character Counts matters, Alekzandria responded with, “Being fair means you are nice to everyone, you try not to hurt your friend’s feelings, and you won’t get in trouble for being fair.”

When Alekzandria is not at school enjoying math, especially learning her multiplication facts, she is playing at the park with her dogs: Tink, Dozer, and Charlie. We are so proud of Alekzandria and the example she sets for all of us here at Del Rio School.

Alekzandria is the November winner of the Del Rio Pawitives Drawing; she will be receiving a brand new bicycle provided by Jeff Champ of Farmers Insurance of Chino Valley.

