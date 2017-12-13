Cooking with Diane: Toffee-Walnut Skillet Cookie

Another sweet treat to add to your Christmas baking list is this Toffee-Walnut Skillet cookie. It is soft, chewy and delicious. Another great holiday dessert.

Toffee-Walnut Skillet Cookie

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

1 cube butter (soft)

1 large egg

3 tablespoons milk

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 salt

1/2 cup toffee chips

1/2 cup pecans (chopped)

Topping

1/4 cup toffee chips

1/4 cup chopped pecans

Grease 10-inch cast iron skillet.

In a large bowl beat sugars and butter until fluffy. Add vanilla, egg and milk, blend well. In a separate bowl whisk flour soda, and salt, then add to butter mixture, mixing on low speed. Stir in nuts and toffee bits. Spread mixture in the skillet, then top with nuts and toffee chip. Bake at 325 degrees for 50 minutes.