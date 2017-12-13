Chino Valley in Brief: Youth football and cheer needs board members

Youth football and cheer needs board members

Chino Valley Youth Football and Cheer is looking for board members for the 2018 season. If interested in holding a board member position, please attend the election board meeting 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14 at the Days Inn Meeting Room in Chino Valley. Visit the website for an application.

Board positions are open to the community and do not require you to have an active child participant. All positions are open for applying. But if no one applies for a position, a current member will hold his/her position. Positions you can apply for are: President, vice president, secretary, treasurer, registration, cheer coordinator, fundraising coordinator, safety coordinator, equipment ,anager, snack shack coordinator, parent/player liaison and media coordinator.

Votes can be cast by immediate family (mother, father, or legal guardian) of active CVYFA participants ONLY.

For more information, please email us at cvyfacougars@gmail.com or find us on Facebook Chino Valley Youth Football and Cheer at www.facebook.com/ChinoValleyYouthFootballAndCheer/.

Chino Valley Explorers

Sign up if you’re between 10 and 17 years of age. The Explorers teach and share outdoor skills, including fire starting, primitive survival skills, knots, make a sundial, local entomology (bugs), making water filters, “bugout” bags, solar cooking, first aid, and more. Second and fourth Saturdays of every month, 10 to 11:30 a.m., beginning Jan. 13. Meet at First Southern Baptist Church, Building C. Adult supervision, safe environment. Call 928-636-8895 with questions.

Christmas books in December

Visit Friends of the Chino Valley Public Library Bookstore located at 1020 Palomino Chino Valley during the month of December for Christmas Books. They have cookbooks, Christmas ideas, Christmas stories and children’s books, movies and music.



Remember a gently used book makes a great gift and all proceeds benefit the library.

Red Kettle Volunteers

The Salvation Army serving Chino Valley and Paulden seeks volunteers to be bell ringers during December prior to Christmas. The blocks of time are two hours on Fridays or Saturdays. Individuals, families, public offices, church and school groups or businesses are needed to volunteer. Use a poster to advertise a group or business name to the community. Small countertop Red Kettles are also available to place in businesses. Join the fun.

If interested, call Al Gibbons at 928-713-8996.

Non-profit bazaar

“Last-Minute Non-Profit Stocking-Stuffer Bazaar” will occur 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Prescott Activity Center, 824 East Gurley. More than 50 nonprofits will offer high quality, low-cost gifts, crafts, baked goods, raffle chances and more. Santa will be there from noon to 2 p.m. with free gifts for children accompanied by an adult. Get your last-minute gifts while supporting the organizations that do so much for our communities. Free admission. Information: www.stocking-stuffer-bazaar.com or 928-778-3747.

Wreaths Across America Day

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, their mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at over 1,200 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad, including Prescott. It is our goal to have a wreath placed on the headstone of every hero at the Prescott National Cemetery.

Every year, many businesses and individuals donate to this worthy cause. So far we only have 318 wreaths donated this year—way below what we need at Prescott National Cemetery.

Once again American Legion Riders Post 6 (Prescott) is one of the local fundraising groups raising funds to place wreaths at the Prescott National Cemetery. The American Legion Riders do not make any money from this; ALR 6 has again taken the “3 for 2” option — for every two wreaths someone purchases (at $15 each), we will get three wreaths placed at Prescott National — so we are asking any businesses or individuals who donate this year to please donate in multiples of $30.

In order to donate, here are instructions:

Go to the following link: https://wreaths.fastport.com/donateLocation.htl?page= 19940&relate=14731

At the bottom left, there is a box “Locations We Support.”

Click on donate.

The rest is done by giving your credit card info.

We look forward to seeing a lot of our fellow citizens at the Wreaths Across America Ceremony at Prescott National Cemetery on Dec. 16, to which the public is invited. As the date gets closer, the Prescott National Cemetery will be sending out information on parking and times.

CCJ hosts annual family Christmas

CCJ has been providing Christmas gifts for low income families since 2004. Families that are in need of help should come to The Little Tree House any Tuesday or Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to fill out an application and schedule their appointment. The last day to sign up is Dec. 19. Parents should bring some form of ID for each child. Children must be 18 years or younger. Children in the Quad-City area who qualify for free lunch at school, qualify for Family Christmas.

Family Christmas distribution days are Dec. 20-22, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., by appointment. Each child receives an age appropriate gift, an item of clothing, two books and a filled stocking. Parents select the gifts best suited to their child from age-appropriate table displays.

Anyone wanting to support this project can drop off unwrapped new gifts at 505 West Gurley Street, at the Little Tree House or the Methodist Church office. In 2016 CCJ provided gifts for 1,400 children whose parents needed such assistance. Most needed items this year are: building blocks, dolls, educational toys, small stocking stuffers, games, skateboards, pajamas, jeans, sweaters, picture books, early readers, teen novels, craft kits, scooters, sleeping bags, sports equipment, twin bed blankets, candy and gift cards.

People Who Care Volunteer meeting

A meeting for people interesting in volunteering with People Who Care is planned for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 20 at their offices, Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley, 928-445-2480.





People Who Care volunteers provide caring non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive due to age-related and physical limitations, in order to help them to continue living in their own homes, independent living apartment and in their own communities.

People Who Care is a community-based nonprofit with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Volunteers help in the community where they and where enrolled Neighbors live. The majority of our Neighbors live alone.

Reach out and help as a People Who Care volunteer with one to one assistance with transportation to healthcare appointments, grocery shopping, personal paperwork or with visiting a neighbor in their home or calling for just a few minutes a week.

Please call People Who Care at 928-445-2480 for information or let us know you will be coming to the meeting.

Grant cycle begins

United Way of Yavapai County is excited to announce our second grant cycle for 2017-18. The deadline for submitting proposals is Friday, Dec. 22.

Applicants must be nonprofit organizations or educational institutions. Applications must align to the three United Way initiatives to reduce poverty, therefore the program must fall under the categories of Health, Education or Income (meaning employability/workforce development). The program requesting funds must only serve Yavapai County. You may download the application from our website at http://www.yavapaiuw.org/rfps. For questions, call or email 928-778-6605 or admin@yavapaiuw.org.