Catch 22: Chino man wanted for theft, other charges

Today, Prescott police are asking for the public’s help in locating, Robert Wayne Dozier. He is a 31-year-old Caucasian who is 6-foot-2 and weighs about 200 pounds. His last known address was in Chino Valley on North Resting Place.

Dozier is wanted on several charges including theft, burglary, trafficking in stolen property and a weapons charge.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of No. 12 of “CATCH 22” you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 with your information within 90 days of this report. Remember, you never have to give your name.