Catch 22: Chino man wanted for theft, other charges

Today, Prescott police are asking for the public’s help in locating, Robert Wayne Dozier. He is a 31-year-old Caucasian who is 6-foot-2 and weighs about 200 pounds. His last known address was in Chino Valley on North Resting Place.
Dozier is wanted on several charges including theft, burglary, trafficking in stolen property and a weapons charge.
If you have information that leads to the arrest of No. 12 of “CATCH 22” you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 with your information within 90 days of this report. Remember, you never have to give your name.
More like this story
- CATCH 22: DAY 9 – $500 reward: Chino Valley police seek man on drug, endangerment charges
- Catch 22: Day 15 - $500 reward: Herrera-Martinez wanted on child molestation, other charges
- Catch 22 Day 13 Suspect: JOSE ROGELIO HERRERA-MARTINEZ
- Catch 22 Day 3 Suspect: HERSCHELL ROY SCOTT SR.
- Calls to Silent Witness in 2006 lead to removal of piles of stolen goods, $3 million in drugs, from county streets
SUBMIT FEEDBACK