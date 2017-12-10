Prep Basketball: Cougars defeat Ash Fork/Seligman 59-49

Chino Valley’s boys basketball team on Saturday bounced back from a narrow loss the night before, defeating Ash Fork/Seligman, 59-49, in an inter-conference clash at the Cougars’ main gym.

The 3A Cougars, who succumbed to 2A Northland Prep of Flagstaff, 58-55, on Friday, didn’t have as much trouble with the 1A Spartans.

First-year Chino Valley coach Ravi Shetty credited Ben Grandy, Daniel Martinez, Gavin Cluff and Elijah Desmond for their efforts in Saturday’s victory. Martinez suffered a broken nose in the clash, but Shetty said he’s OK.

Final statistics for the Cougars in their contest versus Ash Fork/Seligman were not immediately available at press time.

UP NEXT

Chino Valley (5-3 overall record) will visit rival Camp Verde, a 2A opponent, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Ash Fork/Seligman will play host to BASIS Flagstaff, also at 7 p.m. on the Dec. 12, in a 1A Central region clash.