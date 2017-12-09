Northland Prep nips Chino Valley in boys basketball

Northland Prep junior point guard Fred Gooding came off the bench to drain the eventual game-winning 3-pointer inside of a minute left in regulation, lifting the Spartans to a thrilling 58-55 victory over the Chino Valley boys basketball team Friday night.

At the Cougars’ main gym, Gooding’s trey snapped a 53-53 tie with 54 seconds to go and the visitors from Flagstaff never trailed again.

“The coaches told me coming off a timeout just to play my game, you know?” Gooding said in regard to his clutch 3-pointer. “So, when I got the ball and I saw it was open, I decided to take that shot. And, at first, I thought I was going to air ball, and that really got me nervous. But luckily it went in.”

Moments later, leading 56-55 with 17 seconds remaining, Northland Prep starting senior swingman Cam Larson tipped in a missed free throw that eventually iced it. Larson credited Gooding for his clutch shot.

“Fred has the best arc on the team, definitely, and he can hit the best percentage of a shot because of that arc,” Larson said. “So, we trust this guy to hit those shots.”

Chino Valley had a few chances to potentially tie the game, but an offensive foul on a moving screen, a missed 3-pointer with 5 seconds to go, and a subsequent intentional foul with 3 ticks left ended the Cougars’ comeback bid. Tyler Hixon couldn’t get off a shot near half court with 1.5 seconds remaining on an inbounds.

“We always feel like we have a chance to win,” first-year Chino Valley coach Ravi Shetty said. “Even at the end, with 3 seconds, we thought we did. It just happens. It didn’t go our way. We didn’t show up early.”

With the setback, the Cougars’ overall record dropped to 4-3. Northland Prep improved to 4-2, upping their winning streak to four.

Larson led the Spartans in scoring with 17 points. Adam Nicol added 12 points and Gooding had 10.

For Chino Valley, Daniel Martinez netted a team-high 14 points, including two 3-pointers in the third quarter. Ben Grandy and Hixon added 10 points apiece.

“We’re a second-half team, and no matter what, we were able to come back. But we’ve just got to start out stronger in the first half – not get down,” Martinez said.

Added Chino Valley’s Gavin Cluff, “We just got our energy late in the game, and we needed it at the beginning. If we just would’ve brought up our energy and kept it going throughout the third and fourth quarter, we would’ve been able to come back with a win.”

The Cougars trailed 30-19 at halftime before mounting a third-quarter comeback to claim a 44-42 lead entering the fourth. Northland Prep outscored Chino Valley, 16-11, in the final period.

“It was probably more Chino’s aggressiveness [than anything],” Northland Prep coach Brett Larson said of his team losing the lead in the third only to get it back in the end. “They came out after halftime and hit four threes, and they just took it to us.

“But I’m really proud of the guys because they showed the mental toughness to not get down, not give up and to just take it up a notch. It was just a great game. It’s unfortunate that one team has to lose, because we’re even teams.”

UP NEXT

Chino Valley plays again today when it hosts Ash Fork/Seligman for another non-region power-point game. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Northland Prep will visit Kingman Academy at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15.

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.