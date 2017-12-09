Chino Valley girls hoops cruises past Northland

Chino Valley girls basketball post player Felicity Stickrod was determined to make her final regular-season home opener in a Lady Cougars uniform a special one. The 6-foot senior sure didn’t disappoint, either.

Stickrod registered a double-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and nine steals, guiding Chino Valley to a convincing 47-18 victory over Northland Prep of Flagstaff in a non-conference power-point game Friday night at the Cougars’ main gym.

Friday represented the second time this season that Stickrod nearly tallied a triple-double. In a 62-45 Cougars loss to Hopi at the Classic on Dec. 1, she racked up 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine steals.

“I was really excited — it’s my first senior home game,” Stickrod said afterwards.

Junior point guard Abbie Golden, who felt under the weather trying to fight off a cold, added a team-high 14 points. Freshman Melissa Soto netted 13 points.

Chino Valley, a 3A program which finished the annual Route 66 Holiday Classic tournament Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 in Williams with a 2-3 mark, improved its overall record to 3-4. Northland Prep dropped to 1-3.

Third-year Cougars coach Charise Hall said when her team focuses on itself rather than its opponent, the squad plays much better basketball.

“My team’s scrappy, and they want the ball, so I don’t have to tell them, they just want it,” Hall added. “So, it’s been nice. I’ve seen a lot of improvement [since last season]. They’re a lot more confident. Their confidence is getting much better, which I’m enjoying to see.”

Chino Valley led 2A Northland Prep, 25-14, at halftime. The Cougars then pieced together a 17-0 run in the third quarter to take control, 42-14. Stickrod capped the scoring run with a pretty jumper that rimmed around and around before dropping smoothly into the net.

“We’re definitely a second-half team,” Stickrod said. “We’ve been that way since my freshman year. But coach told us that she expected more out of us, and she gave us a goal. And, so, we were just trying to reach the goal.”

The Spartans didn’t score their first field goal of the second half until 6 minutes and 15 seconds remained in the fourth quarter. Locked in a defensive stalemate, Chino Valley went on to outscore Northland Prep, 5-4, for the period.

“When we run our stuff, we need to slow down,” Golden said. “I’ve been working on protecting the ball better and seeing who’s open.”

Despite the Cougars’ improvements on the court of late, Stickrod and her teammates believe that they need to relax and not get too jittery.

“We just need to calm down and slow down – I’m probably the worst at it,” Stickrod said. “If a team plays fast, we try to play faster. If a team plays scrappy, we try to play scrappy. But we don’t play fast or really scrappy basketball. So, we just need to play our game.”

UP NEXT

Chino Valley plays again today when it hosts Ash Fork/Seligman for another non-region power-point game. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

“It’ll be a good test,” Hall said.

Northland Prep will take a long break for the holidays before returning to the hardwood at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 2 for a 2A Central region tilt at Glendale Prep.