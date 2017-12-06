Prep Wrestling: Cougars finish 0-3 at Flagstaff duals

At the Flagstaff Duals, Chino Valley’s wrestling team struggled, losing all three of its matchups Wednesday night.

The Cougars took it on the chin to host Flagstaff (55-24 score), Coconino (48-33) and Snowflake (56-21).

Individually for Chino Valley, Wade Payne, Cody Jasper, Kyle Lund and Keller Rock went undefeated at the duals. Rock remained undefeated on the season.

“Not as well as we hoped,” first-year Cougars coach Kevin Giese said of his Cougars’ overall performance.

UP NEXT

Chino Valley will compete at the Show Low Multiple at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, against host Show Low and Chinle.

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.