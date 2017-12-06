Cooking with Diane: Old-Fashioned Snickerdoodles

The Christmas holiday season is cookie baking time at our house. One of our favorites is the traditional “Snickerdoodle,” with its soft chewy texture and great cinnamon taste.
Old-Fashioned Snickerdoodles
1 cube butter (soft)
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar (set aside the 2 tablespoons)
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 2/3 cups flour
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Cream butter and 1 cup sugar until blended, beat in egg and vanilla. In a separate bowl mix flour, baking soda, baking powder, and cream of tarter, then gradually beat into creamed mixture.
Mix remaining sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Shape dough into 1 inch balls, roll in cinnamon sugar, place on greased cookie sheet and bake for 10-12 minutes in a 375 degrees oven.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK