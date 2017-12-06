Cooking with Diane: Old-Fashioned Snickerdoodles

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: December 6, 2017 5:45 a.m.

    • The Christmas holiday season is cookie baking time at our house. One of our favorites is the traditional “Snickerdoodle,” with its soft chewy texture and great cinnamon taste.

    Old-Fashioned Snickerdoodles

    1 cube butter (soft)

    1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar (set aside the 2 tablespoons)

    1 large egg

    1 teaspoon vanilla

    1 2/3 cups flour

    1/4 teaspoon baking soda

    1/4 teaspoon baking powder

    1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

    1 teaspoon cinnamon

    Cream butter and 1 cup sugar until blended, beat in egg and vanilla. In a separate bowl mix flour, baking soda, baking powder, and cream of tarter, then gradually beat into creamed mixture.

    Mix remaining sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Shape dough into 1 inch balls, roll in cinnamon sugar, place on greased cookie sheet and bake for 10-12 minutes in a 375 degrees oven.

