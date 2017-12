Birth Announcements: Week of Dec. 3, 2017

Liam Jon Smallwood, a 7 lb., 2 oz. boy, was born Sunday, Nov. 19 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Cady and William Smallwood of Chino Valley.

Kai Michael Stidham, a 7 lb., 12 oz. boy, was born Thursday, Nov. 23 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Britani and Ryan Stidham of Prescott.

Noah Barton Webb, a 6 lb., 5 oz., boy, was born Thursday, Nov. 16 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Amanda and Ricky Webb of Paulden.

Kylie Rae Wickman, an 8 lb. girl, was born Thursday, Nov. 23 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Becky and James Wickman of Chino Valley.