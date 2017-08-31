Chino Valley cross country sweeps Wickenburg Multiple

Chino Valley High School’s cross-country team swept the Wickenburg Multiple on Wednesday, as its six of its boys and seven of its girls placed in the top 10 individually.

The Cougars’ boys were led by Andrew Skogen, who took second place in 20 minutes and 21 seconds. David Gehman (third, 20:30), Austin Crowder (fourth, 20:44), Phoenix Swiacki (seventh, 21:35), Jake Davis (eighth, 22:00), Auggie Grandy (10th, 23:42) and Jon Tupper (11th, 24:45) followed. The boys won with 24 points, followed by Parker with 55 points and Wickenburg with 57 points.

Chino Valley’s girls were paced by Emmeline Metz, who won the race in 25:56. Becca Tupper placed third in 26:58 and Lizzy Tupper finished fourth in 27:28. Other top finishers for the Cougars were Fabiola Morales (fifth, 27:45), Mya Pullins (sixth, 28:07), Kyra Mastin (eighth, 23:33) and Nayeli Saldana (ninth, 29:27). The girls won with 15 points, ahead of Wickenburg, Parker and Mingus Mountain Academy.

The Cougars next compete in the Payson Invitational on Wednesday.

