School district’s been around for 100 years

Jerome Junction to Center Street The Farms School District. That’s what Chino Valley’s first schools were organized as back in 1918. Chino Valley Unified School District Superintendent John Scholl said he thought the first school may have existed near Jerome Junction close to where the district still owns a small piece of property in Old Home Manor. More recently – perhaps 1937 – a photograph of students and teacher depicts the old log cabin across the street from the present high school grounds. Another photo gives directions to the school: “ From the turn off at Ash Fork junction, travel south 17 miles until you see the old log cabin. The school is across the street.” -- Sue Tone

It took until 1919 for Chino Valley to have its own school building, a three-room brick construction. The year before, in 1918, classes were held in the Nazarene Church with few students attending because of the flu epidemic, writes Ellen Ginn in her 1976 book, Cowchips & Calluses.

Chino Valley’s Territorial Days theme celebrates 100 Years of Education and History. The district wasn’t known as the Chino Valley School District back then; it was called the Farms School District and provided education for grades K-8.

Until a seven-passenger bus transported high school students to Prescott beginning in 1926, students either moved to Prescott or drove in on their own. In 1946, the name was changed to Chino Valley School District. By 1958, it expanded its grade levels to include ninth grade.

During the 1948-49 school year, the district built a gymnasium next door to the schoolhouse. Students temporarily attended classes in the gym after a fire destroyed the original building in 1949.

Used lumber for the new buildings came from an old hangar on the Air Force base near Kingman. Lucy Bates cooked and served hot lunches from her home until the cafeteria was completed.

In 1985, the district approved adding grades 10-12. This year’s Class of 2017 was the 25th graduating class of Chino Valley High School, the district’s website states.

