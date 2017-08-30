One Man's Rant: A tribute too late

This column is meant as a tribute to Bert, but it’s come too late for him to read. The folks who do read this column will know of Bert only by the following paragraphs which serve as an epitaph, I suppose, as feeble as it is.

I worked with Bert at Exide Industrial Batteries in Philadelphia during the late 1970s. He was a quiet, gentle man who particularly loved a good joke even if it was just a little off color.

Over the years, I’ve thought often of Bert when my own real or perceived bad spirits were gaining on me. By comparison, Bert’s challenges always put my minor discomforts into perspective.

Bert was a city all-star high school football player in his day. His boys inherited the athletic legacy. I visited Bert’s home some months after his eldest son played in his final high school football game. That game forced the boy to trade in his life and a full-ride football scholarship to college for a quadriplegic’s hospital bed. In place of a dorm room, he now had a small space off the living room just large enough for the bed and side table.

A couple of years later, Bert’s second son was invited to the LA Dodgers’ spring training camp to tryout as a catcher. He was cut, not for lack of physical skills, according to the team, but his immaturity. One Friday night several weeks after this son returned from LA, I was again visiting Bert’s home.

The son and a friend left around 7 p.m. for a night out. Several hours later the city police called to inform Bert that his son’s car had crashed into a tree. At the hospital, Bert learned that his boy had suffered brain and other assorted injuries. He would have to learn how to talk and walk again.

Grievous injuries to two children in one family would sorely test the mettle of any marriage. He and his wife began to drift apart under the pressure. About the same time, his daughter’s own marriage was disintegrating at the hands of an abusive husband.

Bert and I spent many an evening reflecting, not on what a frightful future might bring, but what the past had already visited upon him and his family. One night I inquired how he had the inner strength to go on. He replied that his fortitude was a combination of his God, his family and his friends.

I don’t know what Bert asked of his God. I don’t know what he asked of his family. I know he didn’t ask me for platitudes of solace. As a friend, I felt profoundly impoverished. I had so little to offer. I could only listen. What could I say to or do for this man who seemed targeted by darkness? At the time, I couldn’t even offer a faltering flashlight to pierce his shadows.

In 1980, I left Exide and after a while, lost contact with Bert. I heard some years ago that he had passed away in the late 1980s. I was as saddened by his passing as by the events in his life. I didn’t feel responsible for those events, but I felt responsible to Bert the man, somehow, for an undefinable debt that I didn’t know how to pay. It might simply have been a passive tug of empathy. It might have been an unspoken bond of brotherhood, I don’t know.

To this day, Bert occupies a somber space in my mind. I hope he was able to find some sunshine after he left us.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.