Miller, Gerald L (Jerry) Dec. 4, 1930-Aug. 14, 2017. Survived by wife Darlene; son Marc (Liz) Miller; daughter Vicki (John) Bostwick; 13 grandchildren/great-grandchildren; brother Don.



Celebration of Life at the Chino Valley Senior Center on Saturday, Sept. 9, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Arrangements by Adair-Dodge Funeral Home, Tucson AZ (www.adairfuneralhomes.com).

