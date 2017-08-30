Fruits of labor in a wine glass

Kick off the grape harvesting season at Granite Creek Vineyards’ annual Labor Day Harvest Festival from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3, in Chino Valley.

This is the time of year when grapes have changed color and their aroma fills the air, said Heather Bamberg, event coordinator. To celebrate the beginning of the harvest season, the public is invited to taste the award-winning wines, delicious food, seasonal fun and great live music.



Tasting is $10, or $12 including the souvenir wine glass, and features the release of the vineyard’s newest wine, 2014 Pinot Noir.

Vendors are on site with a selection of fine art, clothing and collectibles. Sir Harrison Band, a classic blend of rock ‘n roll and blues, plays from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Shri, soulful blues, plays on Sunday.

A great lunch menu is available for purchase both Saturday and Sunday, along with free face painting for the kids. Some certified organic, farm fresh produce from the winery garden also will be available.

Come celebrate veraison, the oenological term for the onset of ripening, at this small, family-owned business at 2515 N. Road 1 East, Chino Valley. Please leave any food, alcohol or pets at home. The Vineyard will be closed Monday, Sept. 4. For more information, call 928-636-2003.